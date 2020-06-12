Clarity needed on development of road projects - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement by the department for infrastructure to develop a number of key road projects, but states that clarity is needed regarding the progress to be expected.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“The Department for Infrastructure intends to progress a number of key schemes such as the A1 safety improvements and the Newry relief road.

“However more clarity is needed as to what the minister intends to accomplish for these projects.

“The A1 improvements for example, are vital for improving road safety on one of the norths most dangerous roads.

“Construction needs to start as soon as possible on this crucial scheme and we need to know when we can see this happen.

“Meanwhile questions remain regarding projects not mentioned by the minister, such as the Armagh link roads.

“I will continue to push for clarity on what we can expect for capital projects in the near future, as these schemes are important for people across the north for improving road safety, tackling congestion and addressing regional inequality."