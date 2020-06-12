“Caretaker government being played by Tories” - MacManus warns as ‘No Deal’ tensions heighten

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has warned that the current Fine Gael caretaker government are failing to grasp the gravity of current Brexit developments.

In the wake of Westminster’s formal declaration that Britain will not seek an extension, MacManus said “Fine Gael are doing the bare minimum right now. It’s just not good enough. We are drifting into a Brexit catastrophe. Every decision now or any lack of decisiveness has grave implications for people all over the island of Ireland.

MacManus again highlighted the necessity that every detail of previously signed agreements are upheld.

“We must see an unconditional implementation of the withdrawal agreement and the Irish protocol. We are now rapidly heading towards a no deal situation and not withstanding Covid matters Fine Gael appear wholly unprepared for the various potential outcomes.”

The Sligo MEP was critical of the government’s naivety, “They are putting far too much confidence in the notion that the British government are negotiating in good faith and adhering to the stringencies in these agreements. Fine Gael need to act now and make tangible efforts to design support mechanisms for sectors that will be decimated when, if likely a trade deal fails to come to fruition.” ENDS