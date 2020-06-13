Pay rates for SNAs in summer provision scheme totally disrespectful - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said that the rate of pay outlined for SNAs under the summer provision scheme is disrespectful and unacceptable.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: “SNAs have been treated very poorly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but the proposal regarding pay for summer provision is beyond disrespectful.

“SNAs will be paid €16.77/hour for those appointed pre-2011 and just €15.50/hour for SNAs employed after that. This is 40 per cent of teachers’ rates.

“They also won’t receive payment until November and still have no guidance on health and safety. It is scandalous and very poor treatment of SNAs, who deserve better.

“SNAs will be working without any of the supports they have in a school scenario, but in this scheme they will be doing the same work as any tutor. They deserve fair pay. If the Department of Education want to deliver the scheme they are talking about then they must make it attractive for SNAs to participate.

“The Department of Education must stop treating SNAs as the poor relation and the disrespect must end.”