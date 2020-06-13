Archibald welcomes move to improve COVID-19 support for self employed

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a move by the Finance Minister to make it easier for the self employed to apply for COVID-19 support.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“I welcome the news that my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has acted to improve the application process for the Self Employed Income Support Scheme.

“Minister Murphy has now made sure that driving licences from the north can now be used for the verification stage of the application.

“This will open up the scheme to more self employed people who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the Finance Minister listening to the needs of the businesses community and acting to support them through this difficult time.”