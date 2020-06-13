Show consideration for blind and partially sighted people during pandemic – McCann

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has urged the public to be aware of the challenges facing blind and partially sighted people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The west Belfast MLA said:

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting on everyone in society, it is creating particular challenges for those who are blind or partially sighted.

“In particular, maintaining social distancing when out shopping and exercising is a specific difficulty.

“Clear Perspex screens which have been erected in many shops to protect both staff and public also pose difficulties for partially sighted people.

“Shop owners could help by making signs relating to social distancing bigger for partially sighted people.

“I would urge the public to be aware of these challenges and difficulties facing blind and partially sighted people and to show consideration to them while they are out and about.

“I raised these issues at the Department of Communities committee meeting and it was agreed the committee write to all departments to encourage them to consider the needs of blind and partially sighted people in their response to the pandemic.”