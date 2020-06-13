Mullan calls on schools to heed call from Catholic Principals' Association

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on all grammar schools still using academic selection to heed the call of the Catholic Principals’ Association to suspend the use of the controversial tests.

The Education spokesperson said:

“I welcome today’s call from the Catholic Principals’ Association, endorsed by more than 200 school heads, on grammar schools to suspend academic selection for this year at least.

“A growing number of grammar schools across the north have already shown leadership and announced they are suspending the use of academic selection tests this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would call on the remaining grammar schools which are still intent on using these unfair, unnecessary and unregulated tests to heed this call and abandon the use of academic selection this year and for good.”