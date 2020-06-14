Kelly condemns sectarian banners and graffiti in North Belfast
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned those responsible for sectarian banners and graffiti in North Belfast.
The North Belfast MLA said:
“In the early hours of this morning, sectarian banners were erected and graffiti daubed on the walls of changing rooms at the Grove Playing Fields.
“A nearby home was also targeted with sectarian and paramilitary slogans painted on the house. The family car was also damaged in this attack.
“This is a clear attempt by sinister and cowardly elements to stroke up sectarian tension in our community.
“There can be absolutely no place in society for this thuggish behaviour.
“This ongoing intimidation campaign against local nationalist residents must end immediately.
“Sinn Féin have contacted the Council to have the banner and graffiti removed.
“I call on all political parties to unite in their condemnation of this cowardly activity. We must collectively work to build an inclusive and respectful society, free from sectarianism and bigotry.”