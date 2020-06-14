Support for victims of domestic violence welcome but move is long overdue - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the decision of the government to make rent supplement available more easily to victims of domestic violence but said it is unacceptable that it took almost three months for this to happen.

Teachta McDonald said:

“At the start of the pandemic, Safe Ireland contacted the Minister for Social Protection voicing their concern that domestic violence victims urgently needed to be able to access an emergency rent supplement payment during the Covid-19 emergency.

“We wrote to the Minister on April 8th urging her to adopt the proposal put forward by Safe Ireland and have raised it on numerous occasions since then as it was a matter which urgently needed to be resolved.

“I welcome this morning’s announcement from the government but it is unacceptable that it took almost three months for this to happen."