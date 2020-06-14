Boylan urges public to use water wisely

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said in the interest of health and safety, the public must heed calls to cut back on use of water to prevent any interruption to supplies.

The party’s Infrastructure spokesperson said:

“NI Water are reporting a ‘significant drop’ in water levels caused by the recent spike of hot weather and a rise in household water use during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“With the good weather set to continue, it’s absolutely crucial that supplies are protected, and people have enough water to maintain proper hygiene and regularly wash their hands.

“I’m urging the public to heed the calls from NI Water to cut back on their using water and be responsible, particularly when using outdoor taps.

“While we want people to enjoy the hot weather and praise their efforts to stay safe and maintain good hygiene, we also must follow the advice given by NI Water and make an effort to use water wisely.”