Met Éireann moves welcomed - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed Met Éireann fulfilling their commitment to accurately reflect weather alerts across all of Ireland.

Speaking today Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“Following very useful engagement with Met Éireann, they committed to the common-sense approach of showing weather alert statuses, when they are in effect, for across the entirety of Ireland and it is very welcome to see that in action today.

“I want to thank Evelyn Cusack for her understanding and ‘can do’ approach to rectifying this issue.

“Weather doesn’t stop at borders and it is crucial people are as informed as they can be about emergency weather events.

“Met Éireann providing all-Ireland information on weather warnings is a welcome step in the right direction.”