Mallaghan welcomes assurance on 2021 Gaeltacht scheme

Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal Mallaghan has welcomed confirmation that everyone who has registered an interest in the Mid Ulster Council’s Gaeltacht Scholarship Scheme for 2020 will be considered for summer 2021.

The decision was taken by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to cancel all Summer Gaeltacht courses in light of the health restrictions due to Covid-19 in April.

The Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council said:

“Following restrictions that prevented students from attending Gaeltacht colleges this year, I made a request to the Council to ensure that every young person who planned to attend to get that opportunity next year.

“This has resulted in the money being set aside for bursaries and following the recent development committee a recommendation will go to council at the end of the month where those applicants will be surveyed to see if they wish to take up that opportunity.

“Every young person should have the opportunity to attend a summer Gaeltacht course and we all must do our part to support the survival of the Summer Colleges.

“No young person who had applied through Mid-Ulster Council will lose the opportunity to attend a Gaeltacht Summer College.

“The Gaeltacht regions are amazing for our young people to immerse themselves in our language and culture.

“We look forward to our young people returning to Summer Courses when it is safe to do so.”