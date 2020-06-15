Meath left behind again in Programme for Government – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke today described the Programme for Government as "a very disappointing document that does not represent the change people voted for back in February."

Teachta O’Rourke also expressed his shock and disappointment on the total absence of proposals for county Meath.

Speaking this afternoon, he said;

"A government led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil together does not represent the change that people voted for in February.

"In fact, it is an attempt to deny change, protect the status-quo and to continue with the same broken politics that has so badly failed workers and families.

“This document that has been published this afternoon is incredibly disappointing. It lacks ambition and reads as more of the same old same old, with a green tint.

It’s full of jargon and light on detail. Commissions, reviews, examinations and considerations litter the pages, while specific projects and costings are totally absent.

“Housing was one of the main issues going into the General Election, however you wouldn’t think that reading this document. The lack of new thinking and ambition is apparent, and people will be horrified to think the same parties and Ministers who got us into the current housing crisis, are going to remain in charge of it for another five years.

“It proposes nothing new to address the huge cost of childcare for families, nor does it outline how the state will improve pay and conditions for professionals in the sector. Again, it’s more of the same, and that’s simply not good enough.

“I was shocked to read it and realise nothing was included to improve the commuting nightmare for so many in County Meath. While other major infrastructure projects are name-checked, the Navan to Dublin rail line is not mentioned, and nothing is included on the N2 upgrade to address the Kilmoon Cross traffic congestion.

“It’s clear Meath has been left behind again, with common sense, well overdue projects now axed it seems.

“I’m genuinely disappointed by the contents, and lack thereof, in this deal. Sinn Féin put forward many credible alternatives in a whole host of areas, and people came out in record numbers to vote for that and for a new way of doing things.

“This deal will not deliver that change people voted for.”