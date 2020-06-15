Translink must retract statement on cross-border checks - Anderson

Speaking following a Freedom of Information request confirming that Translink does not keep any records of the numbers of checks occurring on its buses between Belfast and Dublin, Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Martina Anderson said;

“At the Stormont Infrastructure Committee in March, I questioned Translink Officials on the apparent increase in passport and identity checks on buses travelling from Belfast to Dublin.

“Following this, Translink issued a public statement in the Irish News claiming there was no such increase of checks.

“Today we find out that Translink does not in fact keep any records on this.

"It is outrageous that Translink would publicly go on the record and dismiss the issue of checks without any factual evidence, especially when there are allegations these checks are facilitating blatant racial profiling.

“This is a potential dereliction of responsibility by Translink and they should immediately retract their false statement on cross-border checks.

“The Minister for Infrastructure should intervene to provide clarity on what law compels Translink to allow these checks to continue and why they have not equality screened.

“The Minister should also ensure an accurate record of all cases where law enforcement officers stop a bus for the purposes of these checks.”