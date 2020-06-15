Arson attack at Naomh Séamas CLG clubhouse an attack on local community - Kearney

Following a visit to the clubhouse today where he met with Club Chairperson, Paul McCarthy, Declan Kearney said:

"Last night’s arson attack on the Naomh Séamas CLG premises was an act of wanton criminal vandalism, resulting in significant damage to the club shop and destruction of significant quantities of stock. This disgraceful act needs called out for what is, a crime against both the club and local community.

“It stands in stark contrast with the positive work of Naomh Séamas GAC in the Crumlin and Aldergrove area. This club is at the very heart of Crumlin community life, providing an outstanding service in promoting Gaelic games, supporting the development of our youth, and making a positive contribution to community well-being.

“During the ongoing health emergency its members have been to the fore of the COVID-19 community response, by showing exceptional leadership, and helping to bring essential aid to those most in need in the wider Crumlin community, as well as donating PPE to local nurses and health care staff.

“Not surprisingly the people of Crumlin and Aldergrove are already rallying around the club. I know that they, along with the management committee, membership and players, will ensure Naomh Séamas CLG recovers quickly from this latest act of vandalism against its premises.

“Having spoken with a senior PSNI officer earlier today, I am reassured that police are following a specific line of inquiry and hope to arrive at a positive outcome to this investigation.

“For now I am urging people to remain alert, and to contact local police if they are concerned about any suspicious activity in the community.”