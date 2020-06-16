Archibald condemns Coleraine sectarian attack

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned an attack on a house in Westbourne Crescent, Coleraine, in which the living room window of the house was smashed and containers of paint thrown inside, causing extensive damage.

Two cars parked outside the property were also damaged.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I have spoken to the police and they confirmed they are investigating this attack as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the fear of intimidation or violence.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on all political and community leaders to show leadership and work to end these types of attacks.

“I condemn this attack and call on anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”