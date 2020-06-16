Programme for Government housing pledges a deeply disappointing catalogue of already failed policies - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that the housing proposals contained in the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party Programme for Government are “deeply disappointing”, saying it read like a continuation of the failed policies of Rebuilding Ireland.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Programme for Government commitments on housing show that once again Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are unable to grasp the complexity of the housing crisis.

“Housing was one of the biggest concerns for voters in the general election.

“Fianna Fáil - for all their talk - have essentially signed up to continue the failed policies of Rebuilding Ireland.

“The Programme for Government is weak on affordable housing. Despite six years of promises from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, there are no targets for the delivery of affordable rental or purchase homes in this programme.

“There is no definition of affordable housing and no price points - just more of the same Fine Gael disinterest and Fianna Fáil spin.

“There are no commitments to deliver any additional social housing above the 50,000 homes already committed to in the National Development Plan. This is 10,000 fewer than even Fine Gael promised in their general election manifesto.

“There is nothing new for renters beyond what has been already committed to by Eoghan Murphy, and there are vague commitments on homelessness and Traveller accommodation.

“Worryingly there is reference to a referendum on housing, but not on the 'right to housing'. This appears to be a political fudge; again to satisfy Fine Gael who are opposed to the right to housing.

“The notion that Fianna Fáil has 'delivered' on housing in this Programme for Government doesn't stack up.

“In the absence of ambitious targets it is unlikely that much affordable housing will be delivered in the years ahead.

“This is deeply disappointing, and a continuation of the failed Rebuilding Ireland policy of the outgoing government. It will do nothing to tackle the housing crisis and deliver the change needed to solve it."