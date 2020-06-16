Mullan welcomes legal challenge to transfer tests

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed legal proceedings against plans to hold an unregulated academic selection transfer test later this year.

The Education spokesperson said:

"I welcome this morning's news that leave has been granted at the High Court for a Judicial Review challenging the dates for transfer tests due to be held later this year.

"The challenge is being taken on behalf of a child with special educational needs and seeks to delay the tests.

"While the purpose of this particular challenge is to delay these unfair and unregulated tests, it will add to the growing public debate around academic selection.

"This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have already taken the decision to suspend the use of academic selection tests and there are growing calls for it to be abandoned altogether.

"I would appeal to schools still intent on using academic selection to listen to the views of an increasing number of educationalists, trade unions and parents and end transfer tests once and for all."