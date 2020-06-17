Community shocked and saddened by teenager's death - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the local community is shocked and saddened following the death of a teenager off the north coast.

The East Derry MLA said: “The local community was shocked and saddened to hear that the body of a teenager was recovered from the sea near Dunluce Castle after a number of people got into difficulties in the sea.

“This death is a tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends and everyone who knew this young person at this sad and difficult time.

“I want to commend the actions of the lifeboat crews and other emergency services for their efforts and on bringing the rescuing the others involved.



“I would urge everyone to take care and show caution around the coast at all times.”