Maskey condemns West Belfast shooting
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting of a man in the Colin area of West Belfast.
The West Belfast MP said:
“I absolutely condemn the shooting of a man in West Belfast yesterday evening.
“I would appeal for calm at this time in the area and stress that anybody with any information about this horrific incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.
“Actions like this have no place in our community and I repeat my condemnation of those involved.
“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19 this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.”