Programme for Government weak on pensions and workers' rights - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD has said that the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party Programme for Government will fail to secure adequate protections for workers due to their failure to set out detailed, concrete commitments in respect of workers’ rights and pensions.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party Programme for Government is weak on pensions and weak on workers’ rights, and it does not match the parties previous pledges.

“Fianna Fáil has retreated from its previous commitment in respect of the age of eligibility for a State pension and they have left the door open to another unfair age increase. Fianna Fáil previously committed to reinstating the State Pension Transition payment and this has not made it into the final document either.

“Fianna Fáil also committed to finding a solution for CE scheme supervisors’ pensions and entitlements. This has not made it into the final document.

“In respect of pensions, they have kicked the can down the road and plan on using a Commission as a mudguard for rowing back on their promises at a later date.

“Workers deserve the right to retire at 65, and they deserve robust rights and protections.

“The document has no standalone section on workers’ rights. There are vague promises on social dialogue, but workers need more than considering talking to them. They face very real challenges that need concrete solutions.

“These include the right to access, the right to be heard and represented by their union, and the right to collective bargaining.

“There are no plans to empower trade unions to deliver for their members.

“Only Sinn Féin will deliver on these issues.”