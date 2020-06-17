Clarity needed on post COVID-19 dental recovery plan - Gildernew

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, Chair of the Health Committee, has urged the Department of Health to engage with the dental profession and associated organisations to immediately address the critical issues threatening the future provision of dental services across the north.

The Sinn Fein health spokesperson said:

"There is a growing crisis in dental practices that must be dealt with by the Department as a matter of urgency. Among the issues is a lack of clarity around the post COVID-19 dental recovery plan and particularly around the use of aerosol generating procedures and the return of routine dentistry services.

“The department has made no clear statement on access to much needed PPE leaving many dental practices unable to carry out even the minimal levels of dentistry allowed for in the dental recovery plan.

“Additionally, there remains to be considerable uncertainty around financial supports that are in place to assist dental practices beyond July.

“I urge the Department of Health and the acting Chief Dental Officer, Michael Donaldson, to provide clarity on the dental recovery plan and to immediately address the burgeoning crises in dental services across the north.”