Business community treated with utter disregard by British government - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the business community in the north have been let down by the British government who have acted with complete and utter disregard for the local economy in relation to Brexit.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

"I met today with members of the north's Business Brexit Working Group alongside Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill, Declan Kearney MLA and Declan McAleer MLA to listen to the concerns of the business community over the British government's disastrous Brexit approach.

"In particular, the business community here is extremely concerned about the refusal of the British government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline and the uncertainty this left them in.

"There are also serious concerns over the lack of information and engagement coming from the British government on the technical details of what Brexit will look like and what it will mean for businesses here.

"This is something that could dramatically alter how many firms here do business and they are being kept in the dark by the British government.

"In Britain, funding has been made available for businesses to take part in Brexit training academy to provide education and information on the post-Brexit trading arrangements but businesses here feel they are being ignored by the British government and HMRC.

"Frankly they have shown complete and utter disregard for the business community in the north.

"Our economy is already under intense pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and this uncertainty over Brexit is only making matters worse.

"With Brexit negotiations set to continue this week it is now more important than ever that the protections secured for our local economy in the Irish Protocol are maintained and implemented in full in line with the commitments made and legal obligations on the British government."