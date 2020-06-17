UN Security Council seat a welcome opportunity to advance the cause of human rights - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the news that Ireland has secured a seat at the UN Security Council, but warned that this must not be a wasted opportunity to advance the cause of human rights.

She said that Ireland must challenge in the strongest terms the proposed annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel, describing the move as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Teachta McDonald said:

“I welcome the fact that Ireland has secured a seat at the UN Security Council. If used in the right way, it represents a valuable opportunity for Ireland to be a force for good in the world and to advance the cause of human rights internationally.

“That is why Ireland must speak out on concerns about human rights abuses without fear or favour. We have a responsibility and a duty to use this seat to be a voice for marginalised and oppressed people around the world.

“We must never shy away from our moral obligation to protect human rights, even when it might not be perceived as politically convenient to do so.

“We can use our experience of the peace process and the many difficult lessons we have learnt to help other countries and regions suffering with conflict globally.

“Work on advancing the recognition of the State of Palestine must be among the key priorities for the upcoming term. The Oireachtas has passed motions in recent years calling for Ireland to recognise the State of Palestine, but regrettably the government has dragged its heels on this. That can no longer continue.

“The proposed annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel is a flagrant violation of international law. This is an urgent and pressing issue and Ireland must oppose this in the strongest terms, including at the UN Security Council.”