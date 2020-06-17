Ireland must champion the primacy of human rights on UN Security Council - Seán Crowe TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Seán Crowe TD has welcomed the result of the vote in the United Nations this evening which will see Ireland take up a two year position on the Security Council.

Teachta Crowe said that while this elevation was welcome, Ireland now has to be proactive in advocating the pursuit of peace and the protection of human rights around the world.

Teachta Crowe said:

“Ireland’s seat at the table of the UN Security Council is to be welcomed, but what is vitally important now is what we do with this position. We need to champion the primacy of human rights and dialogue over war and conflict.

“Ireland has rightly been held in high esteem for our blue helmet UN peacekeeping efforts, most notably in Lebanon and the Congo. We have been recognised around the world as fair and neutral honest brokers in some of the most troubled regions in the world for over sixty years.

“In an increasingly militarised world, Ireland, with our own troubled colonial past and experience of conflict resolution, must stand with all those who want to address inequality and discrimination, tackle climate change, and promote greater access to health and education around the world.

“As a small country that has tried to help rather than harm, that has experienced hunger and conflict, there is an added responsibility on us to use such a position to speak up for those experiencing these same situations today.

“We have our seat at the table. Now let us use it and be proactive in advocating the pursuit of peace and the protection of human rights. We cannot merely be mute or passive observers of strife and conflict.”