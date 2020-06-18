Claire Kerrane TD extends deepest sympathies on the killing of a Garda in Castlerea

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has said that the killing of a Garda in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon is a truly shocking incident.

She has extended her sympathies to the Garda's family and colleagues at this very difficult time.

She said:

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the Garda killed in Castlerea last night. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

"This is a truly terrible incident and has caused major shock amongst the entire community in Castlerea and the wider region.

"My thoughts are with the Garda's family and colleagues at this very difficult time. I hope that whoever is responsible is speedily brought to justice."