A sad and difficult day for An Garda Síochána - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her deepest sympathies to the family and colleagues of the Garda killed in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon last night.

She said:

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the Garda killed in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon last night.

"This is a shocking incident and is a sad and difficult day for An Garda Síochána, not just in Roscommon but across the State.

"My thoughts are with the Garda's family and colleagues at this time.

"I know that this incident will have caused serious shock and outrage in the local community in Castlerea and the wider region. My thoughts are also with those in the community today."