Medical school will transform Derry’s economy – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said continued progress on delivery of a medical school at Magee is welcome an exciting opportunity for the city.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The public announcement by the Executive last month that they will establish a graduate entry medical at Magee is a major boost for the city and north west economy.

“After decades of underinvestment in the north west, recent investment announcements are proof of the step change that exists within the Executive.

“Completion of the medical school has far reaching benefits, not only through investment and boosting student numbers, but ensuring that we are training more doctors and medical professionals.

“There is widespread support for the project from across political and civic society who are committed to seeing it right to the end.

“I am confident that the relevant plans are progressing to see the first intake of students in September 2021 as was announced by Joint First Minister, Michelle O’Neill.

“In consideration of progress, deliverability of the project will become clear over the coming weeks as Ulster University approaches and passes the milestone dates.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the future in Derry and I look forward to seeing the medical school fully completed.”