Jean Kennedy Smith, her legacy lives on in Ireland - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Responding to the passing of former US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said:

"I have heard of the death of former US Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith with great regret.

"As soon as being appointed Ambassador to Ireland by President Clinton in 1993, Jean Kennedy Smith proved to be a serious and effective player in the emerging peace process and a valuable conduit to the White House and the US Congress in Washington.

"The youngest daughter of the Kennedy family, Jean was able to employ her considerable skills and access to great effect and to promote the cause of peace.

"She embodied the Kennedy family's connections with Ireland and was a popular figure for the duration of her tenure. She has left her mark on our history, our peace process and her legacy lives on across Ireland.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to her children, her family and many friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílís."