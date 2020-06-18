Government cannot stand idle as heavy rainfall sees major wastewater leak from Ringsend treatment plant - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews has said that people are faced with another swim ban along Sandymount beach after a major sewage leak from Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, despite the area being a recognised UNESCO biosphere site.

Teachta Andrews said;

"Once again, we are faced with a swimming ban along Sandymount beach following yet another leak of sewage into the bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"It is like clockwork that such a swimming ban comes around after any bout of heavy rainfall.

"Unfortunately, we now have a situation where we are receiving frequent health warning declaring a 'high risk of illness' to swimmers and young children who walk or play in the sand along these beaches.

"Dublin bay is not just a site of enormous value to the many thousands across Dublin who use it for recreational use, but also an important biosphere site of international importance as recognised by UNESCO.

"The government cannot stand idly by and let these leaks continue while we wait for upgrading works to begin. We need a short-and medium-term engineering solution to ensure that our swimming areas are not no-go areas. The EPA need to take a proactive approach in protecting and advocating for the environment.

"The algae currently on the beach is way beyond the amount that it would normally be in an area with properly functioning wastewater plant.’’