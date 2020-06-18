British government still denying access to truth to Loughinisland families - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government is continuing to deny access to truth and justice to the families of those killed in the Loughinisland massacre in 1994.

The South Down MP said:

"Today's ruling from the Court of Appeal has reinforced that the murders of six men watching a World Cup game in The Heights Bar in Loughinisland in 1994 was a result of state collusion with loyalist killers and that there had been 'catastrophic failings' in the police investigation of the killings.

"This has vindicated the position of the Loughinisland families who have been tireless in their campaign for truth and justice.

"This also reinforces the fact that 26 years on, the families of those killed in the Loughinisland Massacre are still waiting for access to truth and justice over the deaths of their loved ones.

"All of this highlights once again that the British government is still in default of its commitments on legacy and is still denying access to the truth to the loved ones of those killed in the Loughisland massacre.

"The British government is continuing to frustrate and block access to truth to the Loughinisland families and many other families.

"It is long past the time the British government implemented in full the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."