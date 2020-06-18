‘Underfunding of ME/CFS Research Not Justified’ – MEP MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands North-West, Chris MacManus, has welcomed the passing of a Resolution in the European Parliament on ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). The resolution stated that the current chronic underfunding of biomedical research into ME/CFS is unjustified.

Speaking from Sligo, where he voted remotely in favour of the resolution, MacManus said:

‘ME affects around 25,000 people on the island of Ireland and two million across Europe. It is an invisible illness and very few people have an awareness of it and the impact it has on sufferer’s everyday quality of life. Despite being recognised by the WHO as a neurological disorder, the lack of social recognition – including at times stigmatisation – can be harrowing for those with the illness. Most upsetting is the lack of knowledge and understanding about the illness amongst many health practitioners.

‘This resolution passed by the European Parliament should raise further awareness about ME/CFS and help more of us better understand the affects it has on those that suffer from it.

‘Our office was contacted by many, many people from across Ireland. Each and every one of them encouraging us to support this resolution. These emails and calls did not just come from people with the illness, but from their friends, parents and wider families. Many of them shared very personal stories about the affect ME has on their everyday living.

‘The resolution itself calls for more sharing of best practices and highlights the need for an increased awareness in order to tackle any stigmatisation of ME/CFS. I hope that the vote today is a positive step in this direction. ENDS