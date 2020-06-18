McGuigan expresses condolences after man's death in cliff fall

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the local community have been shocked and saddened by the death of a man in his 60s in a fall at Fair Head near Ballycastle.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"The local community have been shocked and saddened by the death of a man in his 60s as a result of a fall from cliffs at Fair Head.

"I want to pay tribute to the rescue services who were involved in the operation to recover the man's body.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who has lost his life at this difficult time."