British government must follow commitments to implement the Irish Protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government must follow commitments to implement the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement with action.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

“As the Brexit deadline clock ticks British Minister Michael Gove today said his government intend to implement the Irish Protocol regardless of whether a deal is reached or not.



“However, we have had commitments from the British government many times in the past on the implementation of agreements which turned out to be nothing more than words.

“Today the EU Parliament passed a resolution with overwhelming support for protecting the Good Friday Agreement and Irish Protocol and the US Congress again reiterated yesterday there would be no trade deal if the British government reneged on previous agreements.

"What we need to see is the British government working with the EU to ensure measures are put in place as a matter of urgency to ensure the Irish Protocol is implemented in full to protect our economy and the Good Friday Agreement.”