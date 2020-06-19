Programme For Government plan to cut taxes for those earning over €100k reveals priorities of a FF/FG/Green Coalition - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty has criticised the Programme for Government and its commitment to cut the USC surcharge for self-employed earning in excess of €100,000 a year.

The Donegal TD said that promising a €125 million tax cut for the wealthy at a time of economic crisis laid bare the priorities of the Programme for Government negotiated by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Teachta Doherty said:

“The Programme for Government agreed and published by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party offered little in terms of detail. But behind the vague promises it is clear that the priorities of this Programme for Government are not in health, housing, childcare and our public services.

“Instead of committing to transformation in housing and our public services, this Programme for Government promises to cut USC for the self-employed earning more than €100,000 a year.

“This would cost €125 million a year.

“At a time of economic crisis, and when people voted for a change of direction in housing and our public services, this Programme for Government has committed to tax cuts for those at the top.

“This is not the change that people voted for. It is instead a return to type for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, prioritising the wants of the wealthy above the needs of workers and families.

“As these parties warn the rest of us of the need to manage the public finances prudently, they commit to tax cuts of €125 million a year for those earning more than €100,000.

“Instead of committing to solve the housing crisis, deliver universal healthcare, transform childcare and end the scourge of low pay, this Programme for Government has promised tax cuts to the richest in our society.

“Sinn Féin will oppose the two-tier recovery this Programme for Government would deliver.”