Maskey welcomes commitment on Casement planning recommendation

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed a commitment by the Planning Service to make a recommendation on the planning application for Casement Park to the Minister for Infrastructure by the end of summer following a meeting between Sinn Féin and the planners.

Speaking the West Belfast MP said:

“I led a Sinn Féin delegation consisting of John Finucane MP and Sinead Ennis MLA to meet with the Planning Service to receive an update on the Casement Park redevelopment project.

“We sought assurances that the project will be prioritised and that the planning recommendation will be made before the end of Summer.

“I was delighted that the planners were in a position to confirm that they anticipate the recommendation in the next months.



“The Casement Park project is already far too long overdue.

"Gaels across the North and the people of West Belfast deserve so much better than the current derelict site.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work tirelessly with the GAA, relevant governmental departments and the local community to ensure a new state of the art Casement Park is delivered.

“I remain absolutely determined to see the final part of the stadium jigsaw completed and will do all in my power to bring about the realisation of a new and modern fit-for-purpose Casement Park built in the heart of West Belfast.”