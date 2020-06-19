One month extension of rental protections not enough - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has criticised the government for only extending the ban on rent increases and evictions by one month.

Teachta Ó Broin said: “I am deeply disappointed that the government has only announced a one-month extension to the ban on rent increases and evictions.

"This falls far short of the length of time needed to ensure renters are protected.

“Minister Murphy had the power to extend it by a full three months and chose not to.

“It is Sinn Féin’s view that these protections should be extended until at least the end of the year.

“The ban currently in place has dramatically reduced the number of families entering homeless services.

“It has also protected tenants who have lost employment who may have had trouble meeting rental costs.

“We need this ban extended and we need to see a debt resolution mechanism established.”