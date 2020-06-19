Sports funding should be allocated quickly and fairly - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke has welcomed the announcement of a funding package of up to €70 million for sport, saying the money should be allocated swiftly and, in the first instance, to those areas in most need.

He said;

"This funding package of up to €70 million for sports is welcome. It is something that Sinn Féin has consistently called for and has the potential to go some way towards addressing the financial challenges faced by clubs and leagues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has served to highlight the importance of sport and sporting organisations to the social fabric of Ireland.

"This funding should mark the beginning of an ongoing and wholehearted commitment by government to the sector. In the first instance, the funding should be directed to those areas most in need and it is vital that funding is allocated quickly and fairly."