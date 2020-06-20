Finucane calls for leadership to end Grove playing fields intimidation

North Belfast MP John Finucane has called today on local political and community leaders to show leadership against attempts to mark out territory, intimidate residents and stoke up sectarian tension.

John Finucane was speaking after a number of incidents this week which has seen residents as well as people using council facilities bring intimidated.

John Finucane said:

“Last weekend we had a banner erected at the Grove Playing fields attempting to intimidate members of the GAA from using a shared council facility.

“This was followed up by the intimidation of Catholic families and soccer players off the facility.

“This is a shared space owned by the council and which everyone should be able to use free from sectarian intimidation and harassment.

“Unfortunately these are not isolated incidents and there seems to be a concerted attempt going on to claim territory in clearly shared spaces, to intimidate residents and stoke up sectarian tensions in other areas of north Belfast.

“Cars were attacked last weekend, and residents are being abused as flags are erected in mixed areas of North Belfast.

“The police have a role in ensuring that residents remain safe in the face of sectarian harassment but there is also an onus on all community and political leaders to show leadership, to condemn these actions and do all in their power to bring them to an end.”