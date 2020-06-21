Statement from Michelle O'Neill on the death of Bobby Storey

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we have learned of the passing away of our much valued and loved friend and comrade, Bobby Storey.

“Bobby Storey was a lifelong republican activist, former IRA prisoner and escapee and longstanding member of Sinn Féin who played a vital role in developing the peace and political process over the past two decades

.“He was a committed, selfless comrade whose contribution to the struggle for national liberation earned him the full respect of his generation.

“He was an enduring tower of strength and will be deeply missed by us all.

“On behalf of republicans everywhere I extend my sincere solidarity and condolences to his much loved partner Teresa, their children and grandchildren, his brothers Seamus and Brian, sister Geraldine, and their many friends and comrades throughout Ireland.

“I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis.

“The party will announce details on arrangements in due course.”