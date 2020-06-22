Brexit concerns of business community expose cavalier attitude of British government - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the concerns among the business community over the lack of certainty on post-Brexit trading arrangements expose the cavalier attitude of the British government to the economy of the north.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

"The reckless British government Brexit policy has created huge uncertainty for the business community in the north and across the island.

"A new report from the Institute of Irish Studies at Liverpool University, in conjunction with the Centre for Cross Border Studies, has highlighted the concerns of businesses over the lack of guidance and information they have received on post-Brexit trading arrangements from the British government.

"This typifies the shambolic and cavalier approach of the British government when it comes to the impact of Brexit on the economy and trade in the north.

"Businesses need certainty on how they are going to be able to trade post-Brexit and need assurances the impact and cost of this disastrous policy which is being foisted upon us will be minimised.

"This once again shows the absolute necessity for the unique protections secured in the Irish Protocol to be maintained and implemented in order to protect the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday Agreement."