Fine Gael promise another tax cut for the wealthiest in next Government - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty has today criticised the caretaker Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for promising another tax cut for the rich during a Fine Gael online conference yesterday.

The Donegal TD described the tax cut promise, which would cost €72 million a year, as another sign that Fine Gael would prioritise the interests of the wealthy over the needs of society in any future Government.

Teachta Doherty said: “Yesterday, during an online Fine Gael conference, Leo Varadkar promised to cut inheritance tax for high-wealth households - at a cost of approximately €72 million a year - in any future Government.

“Once again, it is clear that the priorities of Fine Gael in any future Government are not in health, housing or childcare.

"At a time of economic crisis, when every effort should be to transform our public services and protect incomes, Leo Varadkar has promised to remove all inheritance tax for individuals receiving gifts of over €400,000.

“This is not the change that people voted for, but yet another confirmation that Fine Gael plan to prioritise the wants of the wealthy above the needs of workers, families and our public services.

“The Programme for Government has promised a tax cut for self-employed earning over €100,000 at a cost of €125 million. One week later and Fine Gael promise another tax cut that will benefit the wealthiest in our society at a cost of €75 million a year.

“Instead of committing to deliver universal healthcare, solve the housing crisis, transform childcare and end the scourge of low pay, Fine Gael are determined to deliver tax cuts to the richest in our society.

“Sinn Féin will oppose the two-tier recovery this Programme for Government would deliver.”