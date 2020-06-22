Irish government Brexit support fund should be all-island - McCallion

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Elisha McCallion has said an Irish government fund to help businesses in the border area face the challenges of Brexit should apply on an-island basis.

Elisha McCallion said:

"The impact of the reckless British government Brexit agenda will be felt by businesses north and south but particularly by those in the border region.

"The Irish government have now announced details of a fund to support businesses working along the border and while this will be of benefit to some, the funding only applies to businesses in the 26 Counties.

"Many businesses on the northern side of the border, particularly small businesses, will also face an uncertain future as a result of Brexit and should also benefit from this support as much of their trade is on an all-island basis.

"The impact of Brexit does not stop at the border so support mechanisms put in place by the Irish government should not either.

"This is yet another example of the Irish government failing to uphold its pledge that citizens in the north will never again be left behind and is something I will be raising in the Seanad."