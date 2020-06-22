Gildernew deeply concerned at RQIA resignations

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew and Chair of the Health Committee said today he is deeply concerned that the entire board of the Health Regulator has resigned.

Colm Gildernew said:

“I am deeply concerned that the entire RQIA board felt it necessary to resign.

“I had sought details from the minister this morning on the ‘number’ of resignations referenced in his press statement last week but that appears to have been a gross understatement.

“I am calling on the Minister of Health to come forward and explain the circumstances which led to this unprecedented action by the health and social care regulator, in the middle of a public health pandemic.

“It is essential that the Minister of Health urgently explains to all the services and service users who rely on the RQIA to function, how the role of the regulator will continue to provide vital services to support and inspect health and social care services.”