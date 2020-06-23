Ennis welcomes commitment to advance Narrow Water Bridge project

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed a commitment from the Minister for Infrastructure to advance the Narrow Water Bridge project following a written question.

The South Down MLA said:

“The Narrow Water Bridge project was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach deal and I am pleased to hear that the Minister remains committed to progressing this project.

"I welcome that the Minister confirmed that she would also work with her counterpart in the south on this vital piece of cross-border infrastructure.

“I have requested a meeting between Minister Mallon, local elected representatives and the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network group to discuss plans for this flagship project in terms of boosting the tourism potential, as well as preserving the history and natural environment of the area.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to seeing the Narrow Water Bridge project completed and will work with the Minister to ensure it moves forward.”