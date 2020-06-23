Archibald welcomes major capital works investment for St. Conor’s College, Kilrea

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement that St. Conor’s College, Kilrea will benefit from investment under the Department of Education’s major capital works programme.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome the news that St. Conor’s College, Kilrea is to benefit from funding to 'advance in design' in today's announcement on the Major Capital Works Programme.

“This investment in schools not only helps provide better facilities for our children and young people to learn in but will also improve the working conditions for all in the schools."