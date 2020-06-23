Lessons need to be learned over data breach - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said lessons need to be learned to ensure there can be no repeat of a data breach which occurred in the Historical Institutional Abuse Interim Advocate's office.

Speaking following the publication of a report into the data breach, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on victims and survivors said:

"This data breach which happened on May 22 caused huge distress to victims and survivors of historical and institutional abuse.

"The Interim Advocate has apologised to victims and survivors for what happened and the distress it caused.

"Today's report establishes how the breach occurred and it is important now lessons are learned from this in order that it can never happen again.

"This report makes recommendations which should now be followed and implemented in an action plan in order to keep this data safe in the future.

"The needs of victims and survivors must be paramount in this as we move forward."