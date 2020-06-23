McCann welcomes £10m allocated for co-ownership scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed today’s announcement by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that £10m will be allocated to enable the reopening of the co-ownership scheme.

Speaking the West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement today by the Communities Minister that £10m will be allocated to reopen the housing co-ownership scheme.

“To date, the co-ownership scheme has successfully assisted over 29,000 people in the North to get onto the property ladder and own their first home.

“This scheme has provided an invaluable opportunity to those who do not have access to sufficient housing finance to own to own their home.

"I am delighted that the scheme will now be reopened to assist those that are seeking to into the property market.

“North and South, Sinn Féin are committed to providing real and practical solutions to tackle housing stress."