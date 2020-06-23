Flynn secures the inclusion of addiction in successful mental health motion

Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Sinn Féin spokesperson for mental health has welcomed support her amendment has secured to include addiction services as part of the successful mental health and wellbeing after COVID-19 motion.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I am glad my amendment to include addiction services to the mental health motion received cross-party support.

“It is a testament to the need for continued cross-party working to ensure mental health receives the necessary attention it deserves, including vital addiction and substance misuse services.

“The amendment called for the inclusion of dual diagnosis services, which prevents someone being forced to choose between addressing their mental health condition or their addiction. It is often the case that both are interlinked but services are not able to respond or worse not there to respond.

“I was glad to support the motion and the amendments calling on the Minister of Health and wider Executive to do all they can to improve mental health and well-being.

“It is important the momentum is maintained to deliver the ten-year mental health strategy.

“It will be essential in the short term that mental health services are funded to enable them to meet growing need.”