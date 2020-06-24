FIT testing failures deeply concerning - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said that it is deeply concerned that an external contractor had been using the wrong standards for FIT testing for masks to protect workers from COVID-19.

Pat Sheehan said:

“This is deeply concerning as it could potentially have placed thousands of frontline staff at risk, due to a false sense of security.

"I am aware that the HSC states it has undertaken a validation and audit exercise of all FIT tests but in response to a written question that I submitted to the Department of Health it stated that the “Health and Social Care Trusts have a number of internal audit processes in place to ensure the ongoing competency of Fit Testing processes.”

"This is an extremely serious issue, there will be thousands of frontline staff and their families deeply worried about the risks they may have been exposed to. In particular there will be staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 after completing a FIT test due to below standards FIT testing.

"It will be vital that there is full openness and transparency into the SAI process and audit. I will be raising this issue at the health committee as a matter of urgency.

"I have already asked the Minister of Health a range of written questions on this issue and will continue to seek assurances for workers."