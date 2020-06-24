Flynn congratulates Prof Siobhan O’Neill being appointed Mental Health Champion

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has congratulated Professor Siobhan O’Neill on being appointed as the interim Mental Health Champion.

The party’s spokesperson on mental health said:

“I am really pleased that someone of the calibre of Prof Siobhan O’Neill has been appointed as the interim Mental Health Champion.

“I have met Professor O’Neill many times as Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for Mental Health and as the chair of the All-Party Group on Suicide Prevention.

“Professor O’Neill has been a great driving force in progressing the suicide prevention strategy, Protect Life 2 and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.

“I know Professor O’Neill will continue to be a good friend and ally of the community and voluntary sector and all those working to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“I have already requested a meeting with the new mental health champion as there is much to discuss. I am keen to explore how the new role can compliment and support greater investment and development of much-needed services.

“The appointment of a champion is a positive step; however, it still requires the Minister of Health to be ultimate champion.”